#GivingOn10: Church helps community with free meals once a month

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local church is doing even more than usual to give back to its community.

The Stillwater United Presbyterian Church provides free breakfast to all community members on the first Saturday of every month.

Church members deliver dozens of egg sandwiches to local businesses in Stillwater and Mechanicville and even donate food to the shelters of Saratoga. They also often recognize first responders and local sports teams.

