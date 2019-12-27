GivingOn10: Blood drive in honor of cancer survivor

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To celebrate 11 years of being cancer free, Josh Bitter and his family are hosting their annual blood drive Friday.

Bitter was 33 years old when he was diagnosed with a cancer that would later spread to his lungs. He relied on blood donations to help his body recover from chemotherapy treatments.

Bitter and his family want to continue saving the lives of other patients by encouraging the Capital Region to donate blood.

There will be two locations for the blood drive which will be held from 12p.m. -6 p.m Friday:

Queensbury Hotel: 88 Ridge St, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Clifton Park Elks- 695 MacElroy Rd, Ballston Lake, New York 12019

To schedule an appointment you can call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can also visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: IHOJOSHBITTER.