GivingOn10: Amsterdam diner offers free breakfast for school-aged kids

AMSTERMDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 1950’s-style Amsterdam diner, Let’s Twist Again, was nominated by one of its customers to be recognized in #GivingOn10. Let’s Twist Again is known for its massive pancakes and its owner’s big heart. Jen Elson almost gave up on her business in the midst of the pandemic. The diner was open for less than a year when the shutdown began. Now, it’s doing better than ever so Elson is offering free breakfast for kids in need. She’s held a backpack drive, raised money for victims of a house fire, and has a “pay it forward” jar at the register.

“It definitely feels good when I get to go over and be like, ‘you know what, you’re all set so have a wonderful day and I hope your day gets better for you,’” said server, Amanda Kuccinello.

“The whole feel of this is to feel like you’re at home, and I grew up in a very humble home and we didn’t have a lot so whatever I have I share,” said owner, Jen Elson.

Let’s Twist Again is open every day but Tuesday.