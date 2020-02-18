Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

#GivingOn10: 11th annual Cameron’s Story book-raiser

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For its 11th year, Project Cameron’s Story is collecting books to donate to neo-natal intensive care units across New York.

A “book-raiser” party was held Monday afternoon at the Northshire Bookstore. The organization has donated thousands of books in memory of Cameron Quartiers who was born premature.

Cameron’s family started the book drive after he died as a way to help other families who have babies in the NICU.

“My brother passing away was very sad and unfortunate but I feel like some people only focus on that and we also try to really focus especially this weekend on celebrating his brother cause his birthday was yesterday and celebrating his birthday and how long he was with us and celebrating the time we did have with him,” sister Schuyler Quartiers said.

They are collecting books until February 20th and will donate them to the following locations:

  • Albany Medical Center
  • St. Peter’s Hospital
  • Crouse Hospital
  • Bellevue Hospital
  • NY Presbyterian at Stanley Morgan
  • NY Presbyterian at Weil Cornell
  • Stony Brook Hospital
  • UHS Wilson Medical Center
  • John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Special Care Unit at Glens Falls Hospital
  • North Shore Hospital

For more information on how to donate a book, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play