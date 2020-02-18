GivingOn10: 11th annual Cameron’s Story book-raiser

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For its 11th year, Project Cameron’s Story is collecting books to donate to neo-natal intensive care units across New York.

A “book-raiser” party was held Monday afternoon at the Northshire Bookstore. The organization has donated thousands of books in memory of Cameron Quartiers who was born premature.

Cameron’s family started the book drive after he died as a way to help other families who have babies in the NICU.

“My brother passing away was very sad and unfortunate but I feel like some people only focus on that and we also try to really focus especially this weekend on celebrating his brother cause his birthday was yesterday and celebrating his birthday and how long he was with us and celebrating the time we did have with him,” sister Schuyler Quartiers said.

They are collecting books until February 20th and will donate them to the following locations:

Albany Medical Center

St. Peter’s Hospital

Crouse Hospital

Bellevue Hospital

NY Presbyterian at Stanley Morgan

NY Presbyterian at Weil Cornell

Stony Brook Hospital

UHS Wilson Medical Center

John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Golisano Children’s Hospital

Special Care Unit at Glens Falls Hospital

North Shore Hospital

For more information on how to donate a book, click here.

