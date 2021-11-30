Giving Tuesday: How it benefits local organizations, communities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — “Everyone has something to give” is the motto of the National Day of Giving otherwise known as “Giving Tuesday.”

November 30 celebrates Giving Tuesday, which is a worldwide day focused on community generosity. This holiday is annually celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Giving Tuesday was first founded in 2021 by New York’s 92nd Street YMCA in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. It was first announced in September 2012, which was two months prior to the first Giving Tuesday that took place on November 27.

The following year in 2013, Giving Tuesday saw twice the amount of charitable donations that it did the first year. Several years later in 2018, the National Day of Giving raised $400 million, a new record for the holiday.

Now in 2021, the holiday is also a global network that “collaborates” to “inspire generosity around the world.” It’s based on the concept of “radical generosity” which stated that “the suffering of others should be as intolerable to use as our own suffering.”

Generosity goes by many names, but no matter where we are, it creates a groundswell of hope. Let’s come together to give, volunteer, help, share, and heal on November 30 for #givingtuesday — GivingTuesday (Nov 30) (@GivingTuesday) November 16, 2021

The GivingTuesday network also helps lead cause-based coalitions. This includes campaigns with the hashtags #PhilanthropyTogether, #GivingTuesdayMilitary, #PandemicOfLove and #GiveBlck.

On November 30, individuals are encouraged to donate to local organizations, projects and groups in their communities. This can include non-profit organizations, charity groups or any initiative a person is passionate about.

The holiday however does not only focus on monetary donations to organizations. Giving Tuesday also encourages individuals to give time and participate in acts of kindness through volunteering or supporting friends, family and their community. This can be as simple as helping a neighbor put up holiday decorations.

Regardless of the magnitude of the act, remember kindness on this Giving Tuesday. The following websites can be used to locate an organization, non-profit or charity near you: