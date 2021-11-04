Giving on 10: Saratoga’s Broadway Deli

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s Giving on 10 is about Saratoga’s Broadway Deli. They will be providing chicken dinners for people who need a hot meal this upcoming winter.

“We don’t care why. We don’t need proof of suffering to do good for people. You’re hungry. Your family is hungry. And we have the means to help alleviate that, at least a little bit. Our year was good because people came out to support us. So now we would like to support those who need it with a nice free meal,” Saratoga’s Broadway Deli posted on their Instagram.

Saratoga’s Broadway Deli will be serving a whole chicken with stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy. These meals will be given out throughout the months of November and December.

They will be doing a single pick up day per week and orders can be placed Monday through Saturday for pick up on Sunday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional pick-up days will be on Thanksgiving Eve (November 24) and Christmas Eve (December 24) so people can have a holiday dinner.

Call, 518-682-3416 or leave a message on Facebook, Instagram, or Google with your name and number, then come and pick it up.