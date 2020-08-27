Giving On 10: Price Rite makes sizeable donation to Operation Adopt a Soldier

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Price Rite in Queensbury gave a generous donation of food supplies to Operation Adopt a Soldier. The donation was part of the store’s year-round campaign that invites shoppers to donate to area non-profits.

Operation Adopt a Solider says this sizeable donation will help the organization finish packing 150 or more free comfort kits by September.

They’ll send these kits to American soldiers serving in areas of conflict.

