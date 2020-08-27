QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Price Rite in Queensbury gave a generous donation of food supplies to Operation Adopt a Soldier. The donation was part of the store’s year-round campaign that invites shoppers to donate to area non-profits.
Operation Adopt a Solider says this sizeable donation will help the organization finish packing 150 or more free comfort kits by September.
They’ll send these kits to American soldiers serving in areas of conflict.
LATEST STORIES
- Rutland County college town limits gatherings following violent party
- WATCH – RNC Recap: Pence pounces while crises swirl
- NYSUT calls for strengthened statewide mask mandate in schools
- City of Albany hosting ‘PlayStreets’ event for residents
- Giving On 10: Price Rite makes sizeable donation to Operation Adopt a Soldier