Giving on 10: Local young man raises $1,105 for Autism

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday’s Giving On 10 highlights a local young man who is always giving back and continues his work as a strong advocate for people with autism and other special needs. Andrew Paolano of Queensbury has raised over $1,000 for the Upstate NY Autism Alliance.

Paolano, who is on the autism spectrum himself, with Asperger’s Syndrome walks with a few friends and his parents to raise money for the Upstate NY Autism Alliance.

The organization usually holds a walk in May, but due to the virus, supporters were asked to walk on their own to avoid large gatherings.

Andrew has raised more than $1,100 so far.

