Giving on 10: Local district recognized for Special Olympics program

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Special Olympics New York is honoring the Saratoga Springs School District in recognition of the “inclusive school community” it has created. The district is one of the “National Banner Unified Champion Schools” which recognize schools where all students are accepted, celebrated and included.

District leaders say they are proud of the students who have the passion to ensure everyone is welcome at the school.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga