Giving on 10: Local district recognized for Special Olympics program

(NEWS10) - September is childhood cancer awareness month. It remains the leading cause of death, by disease, for children under the age of 14.

It's a very important time of year for a dear friend of ours here at News 10, Jennifer Fogg. Some of you might be familiar with Jen's story, her son Logan and their "Logan Strong Foundation.”

"Our son Logan was diagnosed with a very rare brain tumor at 3 1/2 months old. He will now be 4 in November, which is crazy," Jennifer says.

Crazy because Logan's initial prognosis was bleak. Jen and her husband Kevin were often told Logan wouldn't survive and if he did, he most likely would never walk.

Logan has been defiant ever since. And now...cancer free. But challenges remain. Which is why Jen and Kevin created, the "Logan Strong Foundation” to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Fogg says, "Federal funding is less than 4%. The issue with childhood cancer is that they're all new. They're all different. There's no real research able to be done."

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the foundation has had to get creative with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the annual golf tournament.

"Right now we are doing a virtual golf tournament. It's really cool, actually! It runs September 1st to September 20th. You can golf anywhere in the world. You submit your score for 18 holes, 9 holes or even mini-golf. It's a $20 fee for 18, $15 for 9 and $10 for mini-golf," said Fogg.

If you’d like to participate click HERE.