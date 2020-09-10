Giving on 10: Local district recognized for Special Olympics program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Special Olympics New York is honoring the Saratoga Springs School District in recognition of the “inclusive school community” it has created. The district is one of the “National Banner Unified Champion Schools” which recognize schools where all students are accepted, celebrated and included.
District leaders say they are proud of the students who have the passion to ensure everyone is welcome at the school.
