Giving on 10: Highlighting a community honoring first responders

News
Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS 10 is highlighting the Ballston Spa community, who have spent the week honoring first respomders. The villagers have been putting up yard signs to showcase snapshots of their hardworking police, fire and ambulance corp.

The community said that it wanted to do something to celebrate local heroes on the 19th anniversary of 9/11. The signs are intended to be a public display of gratitude and respect.

The Banners are on display now in Wiswall Park to honor all four first responder groups.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga