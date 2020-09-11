Giving on 10: Highlighting a community honoring first responders

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS 10 is highlighting the Ballston Spa community, who have spent the week honoring first respomders. The villagers have been putting up yard signs to showcase snapshots of their hardworking police, fire and ambulance corp.

The community said that it wanted to do something to celebrate local heroes on the 19th anniversary of 9/11. The signs are intended to be a public display of gratitude and respect.

The Banners are on display now in Wiswall Park to honor all four first responder groups.

LATEST STORIES