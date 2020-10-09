Giving on 10: Highlighting Watervliet resident Traci Saint Denis

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – News10 is putting the spotlight on Watervliet resident Traci Saint Denis. Traci is a veteran who volunteers part time at Wildwood Programs, an agency supporting people with learning disabilities.

She was diagnosed with PTSD after leaving a military career which saw her everywhere from Fort Benning, Georgia to Fort Lee, Virginia and a deployment in Iraq.

Traci started volunteering part-time after the VA helped her with her PTSD and says she immediately felt a connection. She says that in many ways, she feels like her service never ended.

