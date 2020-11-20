Giving on 10: Highlighting two Mohonasen High School students

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting two Mohonasen High School students who have been helping organize food donations for the Mohonasen-Schalmont Food Bank. Gabriella Taylor and Lexi Randt have assisted in organizing donations from Hannaford Super Market.

The pair have also helped clean out the school’s freezers, allowing turkeys to be stored before they are cooked to feed families in need this Thanksgiving.

Gabriella and Lexi plan to keep performing similar acts of kindness throughout the holiday season.

