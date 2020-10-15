Giving on 10: Highlighting Toys for Tots

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Toys for Tots, who are kicking off their 2020 holiday campaign on Thursday. The organization is also partnering with Albany County and Dunkin’ Donuts.
It is hoped the new partnership will help families who are suffering financial stress due to the coronavirus pandemic.
