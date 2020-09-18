Giving on 10: Highlighting the Haraden Family Foundation’s golf tournament

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10 is highlighting the Haraden Family Foundation’s second annual dinner and golf tournament which is raising money for a number of Capital Region charities. The tournament is set to take place on September 18 at the Edison Club in Rexford.

Last year, the foundation supported over 20 charities with over $100,00 to give back to the community.

