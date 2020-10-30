Giving on 10: Highlighting the CDTA

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting the CDTA ahead of the fourth annual “Pink Bus Pull”. Teams of eight are set to test their strength as they attempt to pull a 30,000 pound bus ten feet.

The fastest team wins bragging rights and the event will raise funds for the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Bus Pull is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday at AT 110 Watervliet Avenue, Albany.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report