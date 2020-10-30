Giving on 10: Highlighting the CDTA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting the CDTA ahead of the fourth annual “Pink Bus Pull”. Teams of eight are set to test their strength as they attempt to pull a 30,000 pound bus ten feet.

The fastest team wins bragging rights and the event will raise funds for the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Bus Pull is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday at AT 110 Watervliet Avenue, Albany.

