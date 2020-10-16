Giving on 10: Highlighting the Capital District YMCA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, NEWS10 is highlighting both the Capital District YMCA and the USDA Farmers to Families food program. The organizations are partnering together to hand out free boxes of food at four locations across the region.

Each box will contain:

Assorted fresh vegetables and fruits

Meat and eggs, including pre-cooked meat, chicken and eggs

Dairy including: butter, cream cheese and one gallon of milk

Five hundred boxes will be handed out at each location over the next three Fridays in October, which means over 6,000 boxes will be given away in total.

The food can be collected each Friday from:

Troy YMCA (2500 21st Street, Troy NY 12180) between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Rensselaer Riverfront Park Rensselaer, NY 12144) between noon and 2 p.m.

Greene County YMCA (35 Route 81, Hope Plaza, West Coxsackie NY 12192) between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Albany County Plaza (260 South Pearl Street) between 5 p.m. and and 7 p.m.

