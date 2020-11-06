Giving on 10: Highlighting The Bread Basket Bakery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Giving on 10 is highlighting The Bread Basket, a beloved bakery in Saratoga Springs. The bakery is starting a new chapter after its founder, Joan Tallman, retired this summer.
Now the business’s new owners, Fingerpaint Founder Ed Mitzen and his wife Lisa, say they are only planning on making one change after taking over. The couple will be donating all of The Bread Basket’s proceeds to local charities fighting food insecurity.
