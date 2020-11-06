Giving on 10: Highlighting The Bread Basket Bakery

I just love today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma because it's fun and perfect for a Friday. Here's the email I received.

Well I think this is a great dilemma! For me, I am a traditionalist and I love the regular one, though I have been known to buy the Big Cup from time to time. That being said, around the holidays, since they have the special shapes right on the counter when you check out, I will always eat them! But for me, I'll stick with regular. What about you? What do you think is the best shape? Let's help Sarah and her friends out at the TRY Facebook page.