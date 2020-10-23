Giving on 10: Highlighting Stuyvesant Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Stuyvesant Plaza, whose owners have donated $100,000 to the University of Albany’s students. The donation is aimed at both helping students in high-need areas and rewarding high-achievers.

The money isn’t being handed over as cash, but has taken the form of gift cards. UAlbany students are given the cards, which can be spent in the Plaza’s shops.

It is hoped the donation will generate income and tax revenue for the stores and local government, as well as help students buy some basic necessities. The cards can also be used to buy clothing for job interviews, alongside various health and wellness services.

