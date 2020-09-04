Giving on 10: Highlighting Shoprite for $250,000 donation to veterans nonprofit

NORTHEAST (NEWS10) — News10 is highlighting Shoprite, who presented a check last month for $250,000 to the Committee for the Families of War Veterans.

The funds were raised from Shoprite’s annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign, where 35 Shoprite stores across New York and New Jersey collected donations at checkout. The stores also held a variety of community events to raise funds.

The Committee for the Families of War Veterans is a nonprofit organization in the Greater Hudson Valley that helps veterans and their families pay for fundamental needs like housing, transportation and food.