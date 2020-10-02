Giving on 10: Highlighting Saratoga Subaru

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Saratoga Subaru, who are donating $25,000 to their local hospital. The dealership will be presenting the check at Saratoga Hospital on Friday morning.

The donation is the auto group’s second “share the love” contribution to the hospital’s mother and baby unit.

Saratoga Hospital is asking those who plan to attend the event to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

