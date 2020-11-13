Giving on 10: Highlighting Price Chopper

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Price Chopper who have spent the last three months raising money for the American Red Cross. Over $93,000 has been raised to help those affected by natural disasters, including the recent wildfires on the west coast.
The check is being presented to Red Cross representatives at Latham’s Market Bistro on Friday.
