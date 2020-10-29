Giving on 10: Highlighting nine-year-old Cristopher Marcantonio

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting nine-year-old Cristopher Marcantonio. The Glens Falls youngster is a “Grand Champion” of the Queensbury Walk to end Alzheimer’s.
To date, Cristopher has raised $1,275 to help fight the disease.
He personal reasons for getting involved: his late grandmother, who was a regular fixture in downtown Glens Falls, suffered from the disease.
