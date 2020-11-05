Giving on 10: Highlighting High School Freshman Sam Sanchez

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Mechanicville High School freshman Sam Sanchez. Sam decided not to go trick-or-treating this year, and spent his Saturday night running a hot chocolate stand instead.

The stand raised over $200, which Sam donated to the Mechanicville Police Department’s Police Benevolent Association.

“We want to publicly acknowledge Sam for his generosity! This is going to help us help others this holiday season.” Mechanicville Police Department

Mechanicville High School Principal Mike Mitchell says he “couldn’t be prouder” of Sam and this is “just another example of how awesome his students are.”

Sam is also a “P-2 Student Ambassador” as part of the new, school district wide, “Positivity Project” that began this year.

LATEST STORIES