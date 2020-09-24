(NEWS10) — NEWS10 is highlighting Cycle Nation, who are helping to fight stroke and heart disease by racking up a million miles across the nation. From September 30 to October 29, participants across the U.S. will commit to cycle, run or hike until the one million mile goal is hit.
Thursday “Cycle Nation Rally Day” when team captains kick off their recruitment efforts. If you want to take part you can register online.
LATEST STORIES
- Social Dilemma: Do you put an extra candle on a birthday cake for good luck?
- Parents of autistic children push for reduced penalty for assaulting police
- The town of Swastika, NY chooses to keep its name
- Giving on 10: Highlighting Cycle Nation
- Average of the polls: Here’s where the numbers are moving in the Biden-Trump race