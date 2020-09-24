Giving on 10: Highlighting Cycle Nation

(NEWS10) — NEWS10 is highlighting Cycle Nation, who are helping to fight stroke and heart disease by racking up a million miles across the nation. From September 30 to October 29, participants across the U.S. will commit to cycle, run or hike until the one million mile goal is hit.

Thursday “Cycle Nation Rally Day” when team captains kick off their recruitment efforts. If you want to take part you can register online.

