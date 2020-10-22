Giving on 10: Highlighting Carr Hardware

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Carr Hardware who have donated more than $8,500 in PPE to students in the Berkshires. The PPE has been distributed amongst three school districts.

The donation is part of the company’s “Round Up” campaign, which gave customers the option to round their purchases up to the nearest dollar. Carr then matched the customers’ donations.

