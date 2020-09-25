Giving on 10: Highlighting Amazon

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Amazon who have donated more than a thousand cases of school supplies to the Greater Amsterdam School District. Amazon workers, along with school volunteers, hand packed the cases of supplies, which will go to students and their families.

The donation comes from the “Amazon Cares Initiative” which gives Amazon associates an opportunity to volunteer in their “own back yard.” Supplies were delivered to six school districts in total.

