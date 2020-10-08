Giving on 10: Highlighting Albany High School

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Albany High School, which is hosting its first blood drive of the year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, number of new safety precautions will be in place at the school.
All donors will have to register in advance, masks are mandatory and a COVID-19 screening process (which includes a temperature check) is in place to test people before they donate.
If the school collects enough blood, they have a chance of receiving scholarship money from The Red Cross.
Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.
