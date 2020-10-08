Giving on 10: Highlighting Albany High School

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Delaware. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting Albany High School, which is hosting its first blood drive of the year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, number of new safety precautions will be in place at the school.

All donors will have to register in advance, masks are mandatory and a COVID-19 screening process (which includes a temperature check) is in place to test people before they donate.

If the school collects enough blood, they have a chance of receiving scholarship money from The Red Cross.

Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

