SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is highlighting 12-year-old Martin from Saratoga Springs. Martin has been doing his part to help out with the Toys for Tots campaign.

Martin has hosted his own toy drive over the last three years, but the coronavirus pandemic has made him take his efforts online this time around.

The 12-year-old has an Amazon wishlist, which allows people to help out from the safety of their own homes. More details can be found on Martin’s Facebook Page.