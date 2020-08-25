Giving On 10: Hardware company matching donations for PPE to schools

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s Giving On 10 features Carr Hardware based in Pittsfield. The family-owned business launched their “Round-up for the Schools” program, which will benefit local Berkshire County School Districts.

Carr Hardware is offering all its customers the option to round up the final cost of their purchases to the nearest dollar. Once they have finished the program, the business will match the donation to help buy PPE and hand sanitizer for local schools.

The businesses President said helping the community has always been a priority, and that keeping local kids safe is more important than ever.

