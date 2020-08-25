Giving On 10: Hardware company matching donations for PPE to schools

News
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s Giving On 10 features Carr Hardware based in Pittsfield. The family-owned business launched their “Round-up for the Schools” program, which will benefit local Berkshire County School Districts.

Carr Hardware is offering all its customers the option to round up the final cost of their purchases to the nearest dollar. Once they have finished the program, the business will match the donation to help buy PPE and hand sanitizer for local schools.

The businesses President said helping the community has always been a priority, and that keeping local kids safe is more important than ever.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga