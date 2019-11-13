Giving on 10: Fundraising event for children with life threatening illnesses

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday November 16th, the Queensbury Hotel will host the Bling for Hope gala.

The purpose of the event is to help The Andrew Christian Bryce Foundation raise $25,000 for Krantz Cottage in Lake George. The cottage is a Ronald McDonald House that acts as a vacation home for families whose children are facing life threatening illnesses.

The woman behind the fundraiser, Kyle Bryce, is the founder of the ‘Let Hope Live Foundation’, also known as ‘The Andrew Christian Bryce Foundation.’

She says, “This is a time where families can just go and enjoy themselves.”

Bryce’s son Andrew passed away at the age of 11 after courageously fighting brain cancer for four years.

“We stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in New York City and got to know Debbie (Ross), locally, afterwards,” says Bryce.

Debbie Ross is the Resident House Director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region. She and many others have helped local families like the Naubereit family who is scheduled to stay at Krantz Cottage when it opens.

7-year-old Cameron Naubereit was diagnosed with brain cancer on February 28, 2016. He has undergone a 9-hour brain surgery, chemo, and radiation over the last three years but says that he is now done with treatments.

When asked why Krantz Cottage is so important for kids with life-threatening illnesses, Cameron said, “Because it’s really fun there and they get away from the hospital.”

“These kids and families are so lucky to know the local Ronald McDonald House,” says Bryce, “I tell anyone with a local illness to go visit because they help out even though you don’t have to stay there.”

The Bling for Hope gala will include tastings from Lake George Distillery, a silent auction, raffles, appetizers, a cash bar, and more. As a bonus for attendees, Cameron will be showing off his dance moves as he teaches people how to ‘floss.’ Check out his demonstration in the video above.

Ticks for the gala cost $75 online or $100 at the door. Each ticket will be entered in a drawing for $1,000.