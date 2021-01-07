Giving on 10: Cobleskill equine program free for veterans

COBLESKILL N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Cobleskill has announced its Therapeutic Horsemanship Veterans Program will be free to all veterans who want to participate this month. The program was made free thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Adaptive Sports Grant and donor support.

Participants will spend five weeks getting hands-on experience with horses at Cobleskill’s Equine Center in-ground programming or recreational horseback riding.

Weekly hour-long sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with social distancing measures in place.

The program is open to veterans of all physical abilities, and no training or experience with horses is necessary.

SUNY Cobleskill announced its Therapeutic Horsemanship Veterans Program will be offered during its Winter Session back in November.

Any Veteran interested in learning more about the program is asked to contact Carolyn Nelson at nelsoncm@cobleskill.edu.

The SUNY Cobleskill Therapeutic Horsemanship Program collaborated with the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for an unmounted equine program in 2019. Feedback and evaluations from those veterans reported lowered depression and anxiety symptoms.