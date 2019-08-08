Giving on 10: Brinley’s Bags

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brinley’s Bags is a local group that creates care packages for families with little ones in Neonatal Intensive Care Units across the Capital Region.

The group was named after Brinley Grace, who was born ten weeks premature at St. Peter’s Hospital on April 17, 2018; she weighed 1 lb. 14.6 oz.

Brinley’s parents, Erin and Chris Tarbox, credits the NICU nurses and doctors for comforting and guiding them through a 60 day stay. When they got home from the hospital they said they knew they wanted to help other parents like them.

“One of the most important items included in the bag is a journal where you can keep track of daily medical information and also write down your feelings. This process is difficult and getting your thoughts on paper really helps you navigate all of the complicated emotions you might feel.”

Community members play a big part in Brinley’s Bags, donating time and resources to create each care package.

Now Brinley is a year old and her parents say she is a happy, healthy baby.

For more on Brinley’s Bags head to their Facebook page.