Giving on 10: American Cancer Society brings back Daffodil Days campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s Giving on 10 is about the American Cancer Society (ACS) bringing back the annual Daffodil Days campaign. This campaign brings hope to cancer patients, caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding to support the groundbreaking research, programs, and services of the American Cancer Society.

“Cancer touches all of us in one way or another,” noted Annemarie Dillon. “By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others with these beautiful first flowers of spring, but you are also helping to advance the American Cancer Society mission of creating a world without cancer through the critical areas of discovery, advocacy, and patient support.”

Individuals, small businesses, and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers. These flowers have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way to say thank you to employees, friends, and colleagues.

Annemarie added, “We are unbelievably thankful for everyone who supports our lifesaving mission through their participation in Daffodil Days. We are especially grateful to Empire BlueCross for sponsoring this year’s campaign.”

Daffodils can be ordered by making a donation of $10 for a regular bunch or $15 for potted mini daffodils. For a $25 donation, donors can order a Gift of Hope – bunches of daffodils that the American Cancer Society delivers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers, and other Capital Region facilities.

Orders are being taken now through February 22. Flowers arrive the week of March 21. For information on ordering flowers in the Capital Region, visit the American Cancer Society website, or contact Annemarie Dillon at Annemarie.Dillon@cancer.org or 518-245-3694.