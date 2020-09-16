Girls on the Run Capital Region opens registration for fall season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With schools back in session, and the pandemic still underway, it’s important for young girls to stay active and healthy. The group, Girls on The Run plans to host in-person and virtual programs this fall to keep young girls in the Capital Region moving.

Teams will be meeting in-person, following social distance guidelines and utilizing appropriately modified activities. There will also be virtual teams which will be meeting completely online.

“It is critically important — now more than ever — that young girls have the opportunity to connect with their peers and coaches in a meaningful way, while also nurturing their social and emotional

development,” said Sarah Smith Syden, executive director of Girls on the Run Capital Region. “We are excited to be able to provide teams, both in-person and virtually, to continue to support young girls while safely meeting the needs of our communities.”

The program fee for the fall 2020 season is $160 and scholarships are available to those who qualify. Visit the Girls on the Run Capital Region website to learn more about the program or to register.

LATEST STORIES