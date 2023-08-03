Girls Inc. Summer Camp wraps up with a presentation & awards ceremony at UAlbany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Girls Inc. of the Capital region wrapped up their annual summer camp with presentations and an awards ceremony showcasing students’ hard work over the last four weeks.

It’s all part of the Eureka! Program, a 5-year-program that helps girls in high school prepare for college and their future careers with internships, mentorships and opportunities in STEM.

Ashli Fragomeni, Executive Director of Girls Inc., said the program is unique and allows students to try different careers to find the right fit.

“Being able to start in eighth grade ensures the girls have the discovery space and time so when the time comes to really make the hard decision they feel prepared and confident to do so,” Fragomeni said.

Girls in the program will continue their work during the school year with other educational and volunteer opportunities in the Capital Region.