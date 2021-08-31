Girl Scouts to host Women of Distinction event

ALBANY N.Y. (WTEN) — Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York will host its 15th Women of Distinction event for the northern region. The event honors women who demonstrate the values and abilities that Girl Scouts instill in girls in the program.

The 2021 Women of Distinction event will be September 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a cocktail reception and awards ceremony. An online silent auction will also accompany the event. The auction runs September 1 to September 24.

Attendees can choose to attend the event online over Zoom or in-person in Plattsburgh. Older Girl Scouts in grades six through 12 can participate in the event.

This year’s nominees include:

Ellen Bouchard (Plattsburgh) – Bouchard is the business development officer at Dannemora Federal Credit Union. She will receive the Distinguished Personal Achievement Award.

Kara Maggy (Morrisonville) – Maggy is a licensed practical nurse at Meadowbrook Nursing Home. She will receive the Distinguished Leader of Tomorrow Award.

Jacqueline Prather (Plattsburgh) – Prather is the child care director at Plattsburgh YMCA’s Bright Beginnings. She will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This event also helps raise funds to support Girl Scout programs. This includes buying a ticket to the event, donating or bidding on an item in the silent auction and businesses helping to sponsor the event.

Girl Scouts serves almost 5,000 girl leaders across 15 counties in New York.