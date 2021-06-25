Girl Scouts ribbon-cutting ceremony

News
Posted: / Updated:
Bee on a yellow flower

Bee on a yellow flower. (Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 25 at 12 p.m., The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new pollinator garden planted at the William K. Sanford Town Library.

This comes after Schuyler Klee and Gianna Lorusso, won the highest achieving girl scout award for grades six through eight, named the Silver Award. They had the opportunity to plant a pollinator garden because they identified an issue that Pollinator habitats are being altered drastically so they no longer support the species they originally sustain.

This event will help raise awareness for this issue and Klee and Lorusso are excited to be able to provide food for bees and other pollinators while also giving library visitors a place to appreciate nature and enjoy time outdoors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire