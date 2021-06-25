Girl Scouts ribbon-cutting ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 25 at 12 p.m., The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new pollinator garden planted at the William K. Sanford Town Library.

This comes after Schuyler Klee and Gianna Lorusso, won the highest achieving girl scout award for grades six through eight, named the Silver Award. They had the opportunity to plant a pollinator garden because they identified an issue that Pollinator habitats are being altered drastically so they no longer support the species they originally sustain.

This event will help raise awareness for this issue and Klee and Lorusso are excited to be able to provide food for bees and other pollinators while also giving library visitors a place to appreciate nature and enjoy time outdoors.