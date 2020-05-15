Girl Scouts cancel traditional summer camps this season due to ongoing health concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) announced Friday they will not be holding traditional summer camp this season due to ongoing concerns for the health and safety of campers, staff, and families.

“The decision to cancel summer camp this year was one of the most difficult decisions we could make. We cherish the leadership opportunities, learning experiences and lifetime of memories that camp brings to our Girl Scouts but it was becoming increasingly clear that we would be unable to prepare to provide our campers with a safe and engaging summer experience,” GSNENY CEO Mary Buszuwski. “We considered many different scenarios but unfortunately came to the conclusion that this decision was necessary.”

The decision was reportedly made in large part due to a lack of time to plan for all required guidelines to host camp because it falls under the fourth stage of New York State’s multi-phased economic restart plan. Additionally the organization says that this decision included pending international staff work visas and reduced staff to camper ratios, which would increase the need to hire additional camp staff.

GSNENY say they plan to continue to offer virtual programs for Girls throughout the summer by focusing on building skills, having fun, and learning to adapt. The organization says additional information about the virtual summer camp programs will be available later this spring.

The affected camps include Camp Is-Sho-Da located in East Greenbush, and Hidden Lake Camp in Lake George. Camp Is-Sho-Da is a day camp open to Girls in grades K-12 while Hidden Lake Camp is a resident camp for Girls in grades 2-12 and allows girls to stay overnight for week-long sessions as well as stay in between sessions. The organization says typically, more than 1,100 girls attend GSNENY summer camps each year, beginning shortly after the Fourth of July.

GSNENY says they are offering those who have already registered for camp multiple refund options for those who have made payments. Information is available on the GSNENY website. Refunds will reportedly be processed over the next several weeks.

