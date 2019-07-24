Girl killed by falling cabinet at upstate school

KIRYAS JOEL, N.Y. (AP) – State police say an 8-year-old girl has died after a wall cabinet fell on her in an upstate New York classroom.

Police say Ruchy Friedrich was in a classroom with two teachers in the Hudson Valley village of Kiryas Joel Tuesday afternoon when she climbed on a chair to get something from a cabinet.

The cabinet fell off the wall on her, causing severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Kiryas Joel school Superintendent Joel Petlin said grief counseling was being provided to students and staff.

Police determined the incident was an accident.

