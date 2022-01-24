‘Gilded Age’ premieres on HBO Jan. 24

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The much-anticipated show filmed in Troy, “The Gilded Age,” is making its debut on HBO Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. The series is set in 1882, and will star Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon as well as many other actors, according to HBO.

Downtown Troy was transformed for the show with calls for extras throughout filming. “The Gilded Age” was one of two shows filmed in the Capital Region in 2021. “The White House Plumbers” was also filmed in downtown Albany.

The world got its first glimpse of the show when its trailer was released in November. Troy and Rensselaer County historian Kathy Sheehan said “flashes of Troy” could be seen in the fast-moving trailer.

Film production brought hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Capital Region economy over the course of three months, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Discover Albany said in October. McCoy said more than $125,000 a day was spent at local businesses to house and support film crews.

Production of “The Gilded Age” wasn’t without controversy. The American Federation of Musicians filed charges against HBO for unfair labor practices on behalf of local musicians who were told they would be recast after they unionized to protest wages and working conditions. An agreement was eventually reached, and the musicians retained their roles.