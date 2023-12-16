ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Victory Christian Church and the Albany County District Attorney’s office had their annual Gifts for Guns event in Albany. For over a decade, Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Christian Church in Albany has been advocating against gun violence to help create safer streets for residents and especially families.

“I’m gonna include 30 years of working in the inner city,” Muller said. “Because we’ve gained trust over the years with the kids. I’ve got so many stories of a young kid coming in at Christmas and turning in a handgun.”

According to organizers, December is one of the busiest times for the church since they also distribute hundreds of gifts for local children in need.

But Pastor Charlie said there is also a need for safer streets since the violence has only gotten worse in the area around Quail Street within the last few years. Organizers say they have been able to collect over 100 guns so far this year. He has seen kids as young as 15 years old turning in a gun.

“And we love taking the opportunity at Christmas time to get guns off the street,” he said. “Because someone may not have the money and they[may] have a gun stashed or know somebody that does… And they can encourage them to turn it in to Pastor Charlie to get a gift card.”

Each gift card is worth between $100 and $200. and organizers are hoping this year, they can help take even more guns off the street.

“To get as many wrong guns off the street, especially in the areas where they would be used to shoot someone. And if we can save one life this Christmas- it’s worth it,” he said.