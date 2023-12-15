ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County District Attorney’s Office and Victory Christian Church are hosting its annual Gifts for Guns event on Saturday, December 16. During the event, those who bring in non-registered handguns will get Visa Gift Cards from $100 to $200 in value.

“While law enforcement is the main disruptor for illegal gun activity, we have to use every tool

available to stop the incessant proliferation of illegal guns in our community,” said Albany

County District Attorney David Soares. “A little extra money during the holiday season can go a long way, and each gun removed from our streets can also go a long way in our efforts to fight crime and build hope.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Victory Church at 118 Quail Street in Albany.