Gifts collected for local kids at Holiday Hockey Classic in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga Springs Fire Department said hundreds of toys were collected for local kids at their annual Holiday Hockey Classic. The hockey game pits members of the fire department against members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The Police Benevolent Association’s team “Finest” won 9-6 over the fire department’s “Bravest” in the November 20 charity game. The game was held at the Weibel Ice Rink and will benefit the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs.

The Fire Department said as both organizations have in the past, they will fill up a fire engine and patrol cars with toys and deliver them to the Franklin Community Center. They will be delivered on Monday, December 6.