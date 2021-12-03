Gifts collected for local kids at Holiday Hockey Classic in Saratoga

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Christmas gift generic from Pixabay.

Christmas gift generic from Pixabay.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga Springs Fire Department said hundreds of toys were collected for local kids at their annual Holiday Hockey Classic. The hockey game pits members of the fire department against members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The Police Benevolent Association’s team “Finest” won 9-6 over the fire department’s “Bravest” in the November 20 charity game. The game was held at the Weibel Ice Rink and will benefit the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs.

The Fire Department said as both organizations have in the past, they will fill up a fire engine and patrol cars with toys and deliver them to the Franklin Community Center. They will be delivered on Monday, December 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19