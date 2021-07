SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Giffords Church Rd. between South Westcott Rd. and Guilderland Ave. (Rt. 158) is closed due to a large tree branch down on power lines and across the road.

Rotterdam Police expect the road to be closed for “several hours.”

Some residents in the area may deal with power outages that will be resolved once the tree branch is removed.