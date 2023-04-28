GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After days of anticipation, Kyle Stickles from Ghent stole the show during last night’s NFL Draft while announcing the first round draft pick for the New York Jets. The opportunity was made possible by Make-A-Wish of Northeast New York.

Kyle has been battling osteosarcoma, bone cancer, since 2020. He is currently in remission and will be declared cancer-free after five years of clear scans. In June, he’ll hit the two year mark.

A wish this magical, announcing the first round draft pick for his favorite team, took two fairy godparents and two years to grant. Jim Giordano and Deb Benzinger have been working with the family since May 2021 to fulfill Kyle’s wish.

“People really think that Make-A-Wish is for kids who are terminal and that’s really not the case. It really gives them a purpose and something to look forward to,” said Giordano.