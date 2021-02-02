Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After receiving a letter from State Senator Daphne Jordan on January 21, NYS Department of Health (DOH) held an unannounced inspection of the Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on January 22.

In a statement to NEWS10 the DOH said:

“Ensuring nursing homes are adhering to strong infection control measures has been a clear priority for DOH from the start. DOH conducted a Focus Infection Control Survey on Dec. 9, 2020 at Ghent Rehabilitation to ensure compliance with infection control practices and CDC-supported guidelines issued by New York State and no deficiencies were cited. Given the concerning increase in cases since that time, DOH conducted a second, unannounced inspection of the facility on January 22. That investigation is now being finalized and appropriate action will be taken if necessary.”

According to Teresa Creedon, Corporate Administrator for Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, they were COVID-19 free until January 6, 2021. Since then the facility has seen a spike topping out at 60 positive cases on January 20, according to Creedon.

Once a resident tested positive they were put on an antigen infusion treatment and Creedon believes that helped greatly, keeping people out of the hospital and lessening their symptoms.

Creedon said they have been battling staff going in and out as they come out of quarantine.

They have used several nursing agencies to keep staff levels up and they have brought in other staff from regional facilities the company has.

The Ghent facility has the capacity of 120 residents but according to Creedon they have not brought in new residents since the peak of the outbreak and right now they only have 90 beds filled.

Columbia County Department of Health Director Jack Mabb feels there should be some form of local control over care facility, a topic he testified to over the summer in Albany.

“There should be a committee made up of the local Health Department, the Office of the Aging, the Department of Social Services, and people who have family members in that home,” said Mabb. “That committee should have some ability to go in there and ask questions of the administration.”

Mabb also believes it is the states job to oversee care facilities like the Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.