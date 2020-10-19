Ghent Assisted Living sees COVID-19 cases on the rise

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10)—COVID-19 cases are on the rise at Ghent Assisted Living on Route 66 in the town of Ghent. According to the Columbia County Department of Health Director Jack Mabb, 24 residents have tested positive since the beginning of last week’s outbreak.

Ten people are currently in the hospital, with two in the ICU. Two staff members have also tested positive.

“The Ghent Assisted Living staff are working very hard to try and contain the virus,” said Director Mabb.

At the Brookwood Secure Center in Claverack, two staff members have tested positive. No residents have tested positive. The Columbia Girls Secure Center reports five youth and four staff members have tested positive; all live in the county.

Ten other staff members who do not live in Columbia County have tested positive, as well.

