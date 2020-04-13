Getting the most out of Easter leftovers

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Easter has come and gone. Since many celebrate with a big dinner, that means there’s a good chance leftovers are in the refrigerator, right? Well there’s a few ways you can utilize the extra food to the fullest extent.

Whether it’s ham, lamb, potatoes, carrots or other various vegetables, you can take what’s left and create unique meals for maximum flavors.

Experts say easter dinners tend to include versatile ingredients, which you can turn into a completely new meal for future purposes. If you made mac n’ cheese for Easter and leftovers, you can create an upgraded grilled cheese by using it along with the ham.

They also say ham is something that’s difficult to mess up since it already has a juicy flavor. You can create ham-quesadilla’s or use it to make pea soup. It’s best not to waste the food and to turn these creative ideas into a family experience.

“People love to have big spreads on holidays and you need to do something with those leftovers, you need to make them worth it,” Chef Charli Spiegel, said. “Get the kids involved, make some fun creative things you don’t usually make and maybe you’ll find something new that you like and something you can add into your weekly routine of dinners you typically make.”

Spiegel was a season 10 contestant on FOX’s “Masterchef” and is known for her unique flavor creativity.

She says one of the most popular Easter dish, mashed potatoes, can be flipped into mashed potato pancakes.

“Make it into a patty, like a hamburger. You throw it on a hot oiled skillet, maybe a minute on one side and a minute on the other and then you have a crispy layer, fluffy layer and then another crispy layer,” Spiegel said. “You can top it with anything. You can put an egg on it, you can put a piece of fish on it or you could put nothing it and it’s still going to be good.”



