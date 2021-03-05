Getting food from a Schenectady County restaurant in March could win people a giftcard

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- People who purchase food from a restaurant in Schenectady County during March could get a reward for dining local. The promotion is sponsored by Discover Schenectady, a non-profit organization that promotes travel, tourism and business in Schenectady County.

Diners who spend at least $20.21 on dine-in or take-out can enter to win a $50 gift card to any Schenectady County restaurant. A winner will be chosen every Monday. The grand prize of a $100 gift card and a Schenectady Ale Trail Passport with swag, will be chosen on April 5.

“Restaurants are still operating at limited capacity and restricted hours so we are excited to launch this promotion to encourage diners to come out and try something new or support their favorite place they may not have been to in a while,” said Discover Schenectady Executive Director, Todd Garofano.

How to enter

Follow #schenectadeats on Instagram and like the post.

on Instagram and like the post. Post an instagram photo of your meal and receipt on social media tagging #schenectadeats .

. Comment and tag your favorite Schenectady County restaurant on the #schenectadeats Instagram post.

Bonus entry if you share the Instagram post to your Instagram story.

“We are proud of our Schenectady County restaurants who have taken the #SchenectadyStrong pledge to ensure their customers will enjoy a safe and healthy experience and we need to support them in this time of need,” Garofano said.