Getting creative in order to serve customers

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Essential businesses are now the only ones open, following orders from governor Cuomo and they’re finding new ways to operate.

Mohawk Honda is altering its hours, as safety remains a top-priority for both employees and customers. If you need to make an appointment or have a question you can now do it all online or phone.

They’re giving you the option to call financial managers if you’re dealing with a monthly payment or have any issues and if you’re looking to buy a car, off-site delivery and test drives are also available.

Representatives say they’re following all CDC protocols by keeping clean, wiping everything down on the cars, in the building and social distancing. You can still come in for service, but if you’re not comfortable doing so, they’ll come to you.

“Even when someone is coming for service we have the availability we will come and pick their car up. If they don’t feel comfortable giving us the keys, we can coordinate with them when would be the best time,” Nathanael Greklek, Mohawk Honda and Chevrolet spokesperson said. “If they want to put their keys in the mailbox, they’re not waiting 3 hours, they’re waiting 30 minutes within a time window we will give them. we will bring their car into service, wipe it down and service the car and bring it back to them,”

They’re following every precaution to ensure safety and if you are getting service done, they say they’ll remain in constant communication to make sure everything is good to go. For more information on their services, you can head to their website.